IND vs AUS: India win the toss and elect to field in the 1st T20I

cricket

Virat Kohli puts Aaron Finch's men in to bat in the first T20I between India and Australia at the Gabba

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli started off the Australia tour on a positive note by winning the toss in the first T20I and electing to bowl first.

The teams:

Australia - Finch (c), Short, Lynn, Maxwell, Stoinis, McDermott, Carey (wk), Tye, Behrendorff, Zampa, Stanlake

India - Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli (c), Rahul, Pant, Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel, Bumrah

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates