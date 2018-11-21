IND vs AUS: India win the toss and elect to field in the 1st T20I
Virat Kohli puts Aaron Finch's men in to bat in the first T20I between India and Australia at the Gabba
Virat Kohli started off the Australia tour on a positive note by winning the toss in the first T20I and electing to bowl first.
The teams:
Australia - Finch (c), Short, Lynn, Maxwell, Stoinis, McDermott, Carey (wk), Tye, Behrendorff, Zampa, Stanlake
India - Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli (c), Rahul, Pant, Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel, Bumrah
