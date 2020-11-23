IND vs AUS: India's pace is speedy and skillful, feels Mohammed Shami

The depth in the fast bowling department and the camaraderie that the players share between them are among the biggest reasons why India's pace battery is rated as one of the best in the world, according to leading pacer Mohammed Shami.

Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are considered the core of a plethora of fast bowlers who have been integral to India's success in Test cricket in recent years.

"Our fast bowling group can bowl at 140 kmph-plus and you need that kind of pace in Australia," Shami told the Board of Control for Cricket in India's official website.

"Even our reserves are quick, you don't get to see that kind of an attack. We thrive on challenges. We have the experience. We have variety in our spin bowling attack too. We can bowl fast but we are all different, our skills are different. India have quality batsmen and we bowl at them in the nets. We don't look at names, we focus on our skills. You can be a world-class batsman, but one good ball will still get you out," Shami said.

India will be banking on Shami and Co. during their upcoming series. Shami, 30, comes into the series after a successful IPL season recently where he took 20 wickets in 14 matches for Kings XI Punjab.

"My performance for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL has given me a lot of confidence and put me in the right zone. I can now prepare for the upcoming series without any pressure. I'm very comfortable at the moment. I worked hard on my bowling and my fitness in the lockdown. I knew the IPL would take place sooner or later and was preparing myself for it," he said.

20

No. of wickets Mohd Shami took for KXIP at IPL 2020

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever