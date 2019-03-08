IND vs AUS: Is today's Ranchi ODI MS Dhoni's final match at home?

cricket

India look to win third ODI and seal five-match series against Australia in what could be Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final game in his hometown

MS Dhoni during a training session in Ranchi yesterday. Pic/PTI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final homecoming forms a poignant subplot of an utterly dominant Indian team's quest for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third ODI against Australia here today. A 3-0 lead in the five-match series will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son, who, in all likelihood, will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground.

There has been a sense of déjà vu every time Dhoni has stepped on to the field in the ongoing series. It reminded many of Tendulkar's penultimate Test series against Australia in 2013, when the cheer from the stands would amplify with each passing match. Something similar has been happening at every ground in this series, with the fans possibly beginning to realise that the legend may not be around when India next play at home.

Dhawan's poor form

Amidst the emotional side story, the Indian team is grappling with a few teething issues regarding its top-order batting, especially senior opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor form, which has affected India's starts of late. Despite Dhawan having gone off the boil with only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs, India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination of the first two encounters.

KL Rahul, who is back in form, may have to wait till India clinch the series, but the team management could well try him out at the No. 3 position. The two victories — by six wickets and eight runs — weren't exactly convincing but pulling off close matches under pressure will certainly add to the confidence. The bowling has been superb in both games with Australia failing to reach 250 but save Virat Kohli, who stamped his class with another hundred on a slow Jamtha track, none of the other batsmen have looked the part so far.

No bowling worries

There are no such worries about Indian bowling as they have performed as a unit. The biggest gain in the second game has been Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar performing their combined role of a fifth bowler to perfection. Shankar's two wickets while bowling the final over will also instil confidence in his captain. However, he is still not somebody who can bowl six to seven overs consistently in each game. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been outstanding in the two games so far.

Three

No. of ODI matches played by MS Dhoni at Ranchi. He scored 21 in two innings at an average of 21.00

