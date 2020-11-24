IND vs AUS: 'Kohli, Rahane are like chalk and cheese,' says David Warner

Australia will be facing two different captains during their upcoming Test series against India at home and they may change their approach with respect to engaging with their opponents accordingly, according batsman David Warner.

With regular skipper Virat Kohli opting to play just the first Test of the four matches so as to return to India for the birth of his child, Ajinkya Rahane is most likely to lead the side in the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"With Virat missing, and well done to him to go home and be by his partner's side for the birth of his first child. He's a great guy, Rahane. He's calm and very measured in his approach. He's got a very good cricket brain," Warner said.

The left-handed batsman indicated that Australia may change their strategy with respect to engaging with the Indian players on the field depending upon who is leading them.

Also Read: Virat Kohli to Mohammed Siraj: Your dad wanted you to play for India, do that and don't stress

"When you take Virat out of there, I don't want to say this the wrong way, but he's obviously passionate, aggressive, he plays with that fight. Rahane is calm, collected and measured. It's like chalk and cheese with two of them two and as a player to try and engage him on the field, as we're talking about engaging, and getting into that contest as players, we obviously got to think about how to do that especially with Rahane as captain," Warner added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever