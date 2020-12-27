IND vs AUS: Marvellous at Melbourne Cricket Ground!

R Ashwin celebrates after dismissing Australia's main batsman Steven Smith for a duck on Day One of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Pics/AP, PTI

Ravichandran Ashwin was already warming up 45 minutes into the opening day's play. He was introduced into the attack in the 11th over. This was not a dry turning pitch in Asia. It was a well-grassed surface with a tinge of moisture.

Not many captains would have turned to a spinner, but Ajinkya Rahane went with his instinct. It took Ashwin close to five minutes to bowl his first over as he ensured each of his fielders were in right positions. Two overs later, Ashwin had Matthew Wade skying a catch to wide mid-on.

It was a classic combination of proactive captaincy and astute planning. Wade's wicket set the tone for the rest of the day.



Mohammed Siraj (left) is ecstatic after dismissing Australia's Marnus Labuschagne. Pic/AFP

India ended the day at 36-1 in response to Australia's 195 all out. India looked like a team that was united. Rahane made the tactical decisions, but the bowlers were given the freedom to set their fields and execute their plans.

Ashwin employed a 6-3 field to the right-handers for most of the day. The plan was simple...if you needed to score runs, one had to play through the off-side against the spin. The well-placed leg-side field ensured the batsmen would be suffocated. Steven Smith and Tim Paine fell into the trap by pushing the bouncing, spinning ball straight to leg-slip.

Australia went to lunch at 65-3. For an hour after lunch, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head added 47 runs 13 overs. At the drinks intervals, Jasprit Bumrah was re-introduced with a specific plan of bowling short to Head. After pushing Head back with three short balls, Bumrah pitched one up and found the edge.

But perhaps the most impressive part of the day was the way debutant Mohammed Siraj altered his plans. Initially, Siraj's focus was to beat the outside edge of the right handed batsmen. But with the pitch easing out, Rahane asked him to target the stumps.

The field was immediately changed with more catchers stationed on the leg-side. Siraj executed the plan diligently. He starved the Australian middle-order with some skillful bowling and finally got his rewards by removing Cameron Green and the well-set Labuschagne.

Each bowler seemed to rise to the occasion. Bumrah was the standout, finishing the day with figures of 16-4-56-4. The bowlers and a proactive captain have laid the foundation. It is now up to the batsmen to show with same unity.

