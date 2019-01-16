IND vs AUS: MS Dhoni loses temper on water-boy Khaleel Ahmed

cricket

MS Dhoni gets angry and hurls abuses on water-boy Khaleel Ahmed during the drink break in the second ODI between India and Australia

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni was regarded as 'Captain Cool' when he used to captain the Indian team in all formats of the game. But he is no longer captain and in India's win in the second ODI vs Australia, he definitely lost his cool.

On a hot Adelaide evening, when India were chasing a steep total and all eyes were on MS Dhoni to win the match for the nation, the former captain lost his temper on Khaleel Ahmed.

Khaleel Ahmed, who was 12th man during the match, ran out with water bottles for MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik during the drinks break.

MS Dhoni saw Khaleel Ahmed running right on to the pitch wearing pointed spikes, which would hamper the pitch and make it difficult to bat on.

With the match at a crucial juncture and India needing to win the match to stay alive in the series. MS Dhoni snapped at Khaleel Ahmed, gesturing towards the young Indian bowler to walk from the other side of the pitch and hurling abuses at the bowler for his carelessness.

A Twitter user tweeted the video:

Msd said to khaleel 'chu**ya' ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/36ciPlogzb — Prem Chopra (@premchoprafan) January 15, 2019

MS Dhoni, who had been under fire by cricket experts and fans for his slow innings in the first ODI of the series (51 from 96 balls), which led to India's loss in the match, redeemed himself with a match-winning 55 runs off 54 balls in the second ODI.

Twitter users caught on to the controversy and reacted in various way:

Khaleel deserved this bashing from Dhoni. Absolutely lethargic display by Khaleel Ahmed on field. What an innings by MSD.ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uQOCJxfSq6 — Ankit Bera (@Ankit_Bera) January 15, 2019

3rd time Dhoni's behaviour come in front ......In south Africa tour Dhoni said to Manish Pandey "Oye bhosdike idhar dekh" and In Asia Cup Dhoni said to Kuldeep Yadav "Bowling karega ya bowler change kare?" And now Dhoni said to Khaleel Ahmed "Chutiya pitch ke upar se mat ja" — Rohit Dubey (@RohitDu37220832) January 15, 2019

*OBSERVATION*



Whenever Dhoni abuses a player; he always scores a match winning Half-Century and that too at a strike rate of 100+ !

Then- Manish Pandey!

Now- Khaleel Ahmed!

Hope MS keep abusingðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#JustForFun — Akshit Sharma (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) January 15, 2019

We seldom see MS Dhoni get angry on the field, but considering the match situation and the pressure on Dhoni to win the match for India, we will give him the benefit of doubt this time.

