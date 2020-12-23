IND vs AUS: No need for Rohit Sharma to quarantine again if third Test shifts to MCG

Rohit Sharma will not face further quarantine when he finishes his 14-day period in Sydney. There have been doubts over Rohit's availability if the third Test was moved to Melbourne due to the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney.

But on Tuesday, Victorian premier Dan Andrews stated that anybody who had been quarantining in Sydney can arrive in Victoria and will not be needed to quarantine again. This means Rohit should be available for selection for the third Test regardless of the venue.

Rohit arrived in Sydney on December 16 and has been in isolation at a central Sydney hotel. The decision to send Rohit to Sydney was based on the fact that had he been sent to Melbourne, he would have had to quarantine in a standard Victorian government hotel room.

Instead, Cricket Australia advised the BCCI that if Rohit arrived in Sydney, they would be able to provide a more spacious apartment with multiple rooms with facilities to train.

Also Read: See photos: Quarantined Rohit Sharma gets romantic on social media as wife Ritika turns 33

Cricket Australia insisted there has been no request made by the BCCI nor has there been any discussion about Rohit's movements after his quarantine period expires. The only question is, after December 30 does Rohit stay in Sydney where the Indian team are scheduled to travel on the 31st for the third Test or does he travel to Melbourne to join his teammates if the third Test is shifted.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news