IND vs AUS: 'No room for abuse,' says Justin Langer

Australia's head coach Justin Langer on Wednesday asserted that there would be no room for abuse when his team takes on India in an upcoming series but he expects plenty of banter between the two evenly-matched sides.

Langer, who had a reputation of being an aggressive player himself, said that in the last couple of years, the Aussies have had lots of conversations about behaviours both on and off the field.

Australia have copped quite a bit of criticism for its players' win-at-all-cost mindset in the past which even led to a thorough examination of the side's attitude and ethics.

Nervous in Australia

"People say you get nervous coming to Australia, I'm not sure it's about the chatter. It's because they're coming up against very, very great players," Langer said ahead of the series starting on Friday with the first ODI.

"If you're facing Warney (Shane Warne), Glenn McGrath or bowling against Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist or Ricky Ponting I think that makes you more nervous than a few words that might be spoken," he recalled.

'Competitive instinct'

"Anyone who has watched the last couple of years we talk about our behaviours on and off the field and we talked about there's no room for abuse. There's plenty of room for banter and having that competitive instinct." Langer said that given the great cricketers, who will be playing the series, the competitive energy would be intense enough on its own.

