IND vs AUS ODIs: Full time-table, when and where to watch, live telecast details
Here are all the important details you need to know about Australia's ODI tour of India including squads, schedule, date and timings and telecast information.
Virat Kohli's team India will be looking for retribution as they are scheduled to face off against rivals and visitors Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning on January 14.
The last time the two teams faced each other, India was at the receiving end of a 2-3 loss against Aussies, despite Steve Smith and David Warner not being part of the squad.
Led by Aaron Finch this time, Australia will look to repeat their success against the Men in Blue, whereas Virat Kohli will be looking for a reversal of fortunes against Oz. Smith and Warner's arrival along with Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc may prove quite a handful for India.
However, Team India will be looking at captain Kohli and Rohit Sharma to lead with the bat while a returning Bumrah will prove to add much arsenal to India's bowling attack.
Here are all the important details you need to know about Australia's ODI tour of India including squads, schedule, date and timings and telecast information.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), K. L. Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (vc, wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Schedule:
1st ODI: 14th January, 01:30 pm IST, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
2nd ODI: 17th January, 01:30 pm IST, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
3rd ODI: 19th January, 01:30 pm IST, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Telecast Details:
Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal
Willow TV: United States of America
Sky Sports Cricket: United Kingdom
FOX Sports: Australia
DD National: India
Live Streaming
Hotstar: Online streaming in the Indian subcontinent
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe