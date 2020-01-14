IND vs AUS ODIs: Full time-table, when and where to watch, live telecast details

Indian captain Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini run during a training session ahead of the first one day international cricket match against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Picture/ AFP

Virat Kohli's team India will be looking for retribution as they are scheduled to face off against rivals and visitors Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning on January 14.

The last time the two teams faced each other, India was at the receiving end of a 2-3 loss against Aussies, despite Steve Smith and David Warner not being part of the squad.

Led by Aaron Finch this time, Australia will look to repeat their success against the Men in Blue, whereas Virat Kohli will be looking for a reversal of fortunes against Oz. Smith and Warner's arrival along with Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc may prove quite a handful for India.

However, Team India will be looking at captain Kohli and Rohit Sharma to lead with the bat while a returning Bumrah will prove to add much arsenal to India's bowling attack.

Here are all the important details you need to know about Australia's ODI tour of India including squads, schedule, date and timings and telecast information.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), K. L. Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (vc, wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Schedule:

1st ODI: 14th January, 01:30 pm IST, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

2nd ODI: 17th January, 01:30 pm IST, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

3rd ODI: 19th January, 01:30 pm IST, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Telecast Details:

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal

Willow TV: United States of America

Sky Sports Cricket: United Kingdom

FOX Sports: Australia

DD National: India

Live Streaming

Hotstar: Online streaming in the Indian subcontinent

