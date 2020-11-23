IND vs AUS: 'Off the field, Virat is the most chilled out guy,' says Zampa

Virat Kohli's on-field image might be that of a combative batting superstar but Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa says the India captain came across as a "chilled out guy" during their interactions in the recent IPL.

The duo played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Zampa, who is in Australia's limited-over squad for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against India starting on Friday, said he forged a bond with Kohli over meat-free eating, coffee and cricket.

Revealing Kohli's caring attitude towards teammates, Zampa said on his first day in this year's IPL, a WhatsApp message popped up on his phone from a number he did not recognise. "It was the first day I arrived he WhatsApped me 'Zamps, here's the USD 15 off voucher at a vegan restaurant from Deliveroo. It's a really good restaurant'. I didn't have his number. He made it as if we've known each other forever," Zampa told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

Like Kohli, the Zampa, 28, is also vegan. "He's absolutely not what you see on the field. He always brings his intensity to training and game, loves competition and hates losing as much as anyone. He probably shows it more than anyone," Zampa said.

"Once he's off the park, he's the most chilled out guy. He's watching YouTube clips on the bus, he'll laugh out loud." Zampa said Kohli also talked about coffee, travelling, food, and once asked him "do you want a beyond meat burger?"

"He's a really cultured guy. He's good to talk to, good fun. One night he took me aside and spoke to me about his travels through Nepal. He's always talking to me about his new coffee machine. He's a pretty normal bloke," added Zampa, who has dismissed Kohli seven times in international cricket.

