IND vs AUS: Playing in Australia suits my game, says Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay bats on the final day of the tour match v CA XI. Pic/AFP

Brushing off any disappointment from being dropped midway through the England Test series, India opener Murali Vijay said on Saturday he will fancy his chances on the bouncier Australian wickets, which favour his backfoot game.

The four-day tour game ended in a draw as India scored 211 for two in their second innings in reply to Cricket Australia XI's 544. Vijay scored 129 off 132 balls, racing from 52 to the three-figure mark in the space of 27 balls, including taking 26 runs off one over.

"It was good to get some practice hitting over the boundary. I just took my chances and it came my way. I know opportunities are round the corner and wanted to be in a positive frame of mind.

"I have been working hard on my game and fitness, and I am looking forward to contributing in this series. Hopefully, I can do that," Vijay said.

Vijay added 109 runs with K L Rahul, who scored a fluent 62. The bouncier Australia pitches work to his advantage as he likes to play on the backfoot. "Playing in Australia suits my game because I am a batsman who likes to play on the backfoot.

"Australia is the one place you get the bounce so you can play your shots coming from India and exploring shots that you have kept in your kit. I can get them out."

