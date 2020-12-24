IND vs AUS: Prithvi Shaw looks to close gap with batting coach Vikram Rathour

India's batting coach Vikram Rathore spent considerable time trying to correct Prithvi Shaw's technique on Wednesday. Shaw did not face any bowlers in the nets. Instead, he just took throwdowns from Rathore. After a handful of deliveries, Rathore would walk towards Shaw and offer a few words of wisdom. A lot of the focus was based around Shaw's front foot. Rathore seemed to be suggesting to the dynamic batsman that he had to come forward to negate the movement. After 20 minutes, Shaw walked out to a few pats on the back from the batting coach.

Since landing in Australia, coaches have been working hard to refine Shaw's technique. He has been looking to go back and across, but the trigger movement has not been consistent. There is a view that Shaw's confidence has been shattered by the two low scores, but those close to him believe that is far from the truth. It is likely that Shaw will be dropped, but if he does retain his spot, it might be worth not to clog his mind with abundance of thoughts. He has always backed his instincts.

