IND vs AUS: Cheteshwar Pujara likely to get upgraded in central contracts

Pujara has so far scored 521 runs in seven innings with three hundreds at an impressive average of 74.42. His performance is one of the primary reasons that India are on course for their maiden series win in Australia.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara's stellar performance in the ongoing Test series against Australia could get him an upgrade to the topmost A plus bracket in the central contracts as the BCCI is deliberating a relaxation of norms for the dependable No. 3.

It is learnt that Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai, in all likelihood, will bring up the idea with chairman of selectors MSK Prasad along with the team management (captain Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri).

After the revised pay structure approved in 2018, A plus category players get R7 crore while A category, to which Pujara currently belongs, comes with a pay cheque of R5 crore. The B and C category players get R3 and R1 crore respectively.

"Pujara's brilliant performance deserves recognition. The CoA chief will discuss with the team management and the chief selector to check if the rule for all-format specialists in the top bracket can be relaxed," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

