Ravi Shastri reveals that his b**** were in his mouth before India's win in Adelaide, gets trolled

Dec 10, 2018, 14:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent

India team coach Ravi Shastri in a post-match interview expressed his feelings during the final stages of the close encounter between India and Australia in the first Test at Adelaide. India won the match by 31 runs

Ravi Shastri

India registered a hard-fought victory over hosts Australia in the first Test at Adelaide by 31 runs. But the gruelling victory was overshadowed by Ravi Shastri's witty reaction to India's win.

Speaking to Sunil Gavaskar in a post-match interview, Ravi Shastri revealed that for sometime, when Australia got close to the target, his b**** were in his mouth!

Australia were set a 323-run target by India in the first Test of the series in Adelaide and after stuttering at 187 for 7, the tail-enders of Australia put on 104 runs for the final three wickets to take their team periliously close to India's target. India eventually won by 31 runs when Ravichandran Ashwin took Josh Hazlewood's wicket.

Well we understand Ravi Shastri's feelings as the head coach of the Indian team, he might just have voiced what millions of Indians were feeling during the match.

Here are some funny reactions on Twitter to Ravi Shastri's golden words:

