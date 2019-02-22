IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja to replace injured Hardik Pandya in ODI series

Updated: Feb 22, 2019, 11:08 IST | PTI

It is a minor setback for the team and Pandya, who returned to action during the limited-overs series in New Zealand after being handed a provisional suspension for his loose talk on women on a TV show

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was yesterday ruled out of the upcoming T20 and ODI series against Australia due to "lower back stiffness" with Ravindra Jadeja replacing him in the 50-over squad.

Tags

ravindra jadejahardik pandyaindiaaustraliacricket news

