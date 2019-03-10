IND vs Aus: Rishabh Pant determined to impress the selectors for World Cup

cricket

Delhi dasher, who will also don the big gloves in Dhoni's absence at Mohali today, will be determined to impress selectors for World Cup spot

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Pic/Getty Images

The pundits presumed India would seal the series in Ranchi, but they didn't, thanks to some good cricket by the Australians in MS Dhoni's hometown. After Australia's 32-run win at Ranchi on Friday, the optimism level over India clinching the five-match series here today cannot be called sky-high. Indeed, the Indians, highly talented notwithstanding, are vulnerable against some tight bowling and fielding.

But if Virat Kohli's Indians put up a big total — which they are very capable of — the hosts will earn the satisfaction of winning their pre-World Cup series before the final match is played out. That in itself should be a big confidence-booster for the mega event.

According to a Punjab Cricket Association official, the pitch will be the same that was used for the last ODI played here against Sri Lanka (December 13, 2017). India batted first in that match and scored 392 runs. Rohit Sharma plundered a double hundred while Shikhar Dhawan (68) and Shreyas Iyer (88) put India into a near unbeatable position. Sri Lanka responded with 251 for eight as they lost by 141 runs.

Kohli said after the Ranchi game that he will ring in a few changes for the final two games, but "the idea is to tell the boys to put in match-winning performances and the boys will be looking to be in top form before the flight to England."

With Dhoni not playing the next two games, Rishabh Pant will get another chance to convince the selectors that he is the wicketkeeper-batsman they should pick for the World Cup. The form of Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu is a worry for the Indian think-tank and it's to be seen whether they will walk out as members of the playing XI today. Team India landed in Chandigarh late on Saturday evening and didn't have a net session while the Australian players visited the stadium for a glimpse of the pitch and ground.

3 No. of ODIs played by Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 41 runs in two innings

