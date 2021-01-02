IND vs AUS: SCG Test under threat after rise in COVID cases

The third Test match between India and Australia, starting on January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), has come under threat after 10 cases of COVID-19 emerged on December 31 in Sydney’s vicinity, taking the total number of positive cases to 170 over the last two weeks.

According to a report in Channel 9, there have been calls to play the third Test at the SCG without spectators inside the stadium.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news