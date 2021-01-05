IND vs AUS: Stop complaining and suck it up, Nathan Lyon tells India

Australia's ace spinner Nathan Lyon has called on Indian team to 'stop complaining' about harsher restrictions for the fourth Test in Brisbane and 'suck it up and get on with it'.

"I know there are a few people from both squads who have been in a bubble for close to six months now but in my eyes it is a very small sacrifice for us to go out there and play the game we love and put a lot of smiles on a lot of people's faces around the world," said Lyon on Monday.

"In my eyes, we just have to suck it up, get out there and get on with it and play for our respective countries and make sure we are playing a really competitive brand of cricket."

There have been reports over the past couple of days of the Indian team not willing to travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test after the third Test in Sydney in view of the harsher restrictions there which will force players to stay in hotel-ground-hotel routine.

Lyon, who will be playing his 100th Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, said that people [the five India players who allegedly breached the protocols] make mistakes but it is better to accept it, leave the matter behind. "We just have to listen to the advice of our medical people and here in Cricket Australia we are very lucky that we have got an amazing medical team but to be honest, let us just suck it up, get on with it and stop complaining."

No formal request from BCCI, says CA

Cricket Australia on Monday clarified that they haven't heard anything "formal" from the BCCI about Team India's unwillingness to play the fourth Test in Brisbane. "We've had nothing formal from the BCCI," said CA's interim CEO Nick Hockley.

