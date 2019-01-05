IND vs AUS: Tim Paine dismisses bowling coach Saker's difference-of-opinion claim

cricket

Tim Paine said that they did get some plans wrong, but there was nothing as worrying as a disagreement in the team

David Saker

Australian skipper Tim Paine yesterday insisted there was no difference of opinion between him and his bowlers on the opening day of the fourth Test, contrary to the claims of bowling coach David Saker. Paine said that they did get some plans wrong, but there was nothing as worrying as a disagreement.

We got it slightly wrong: Paine

"We always have discussion post game but in terms of being on a different page, no. I think we are pretty clear on what we're trying to do. Yesterday afternoon — and to be fair probably the first hour in the morning then the first hour after lunch we got it slightly wrong," said Paine. "It can sometimes look like that but we know what we're trying to do. Sometimes you don't quite execute and teams can get away from you and that's what happened," he said.

Lyon isn't happy too

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon too, "wasn't happy" with the Aussie tactics. "I wasn't too happy with that to be honest," Lyon said after Day One on Thursday. "We missed out on using the moisture in the wicket. I thought we could have stuck there [full] longer, but the captain and the bowlers came up with a decent plan and unfortunately it didn't work."

