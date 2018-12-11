IND vs AUS: Tim pained to accept 31-run defeat

cricket

Chasing 323, Australia were bowled out for 291 runs in the second innings with R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami sharing nine wickets for a 1-0 lead in the four-match series

Australian skipper Tim Paine found the 31-run defeat to India "hard to take" but said they will take inspiration from their fighting fifth-day effort in the opening Test and head to Perth with "real belief".

"It won't be any more difficult than this is. Every Test match is a huge challenge and we've expected this series to be an absolute arm-wrestle from the word go," Paine said. "If you want to be a good team you have got to be hard to beat and today we were hard to beat, we made India work really hard, I think we made them work harder than they thought they were going to have to work.

"We have picked the same team for the first two Tests and we are going there (Perth) with real belief." Australia batted for more overs than India in this Test, yet ended up on the losing side.

