IND vs AUS: Usman Khawaja's 'catch of the summer' shocks Virat Kohli

cricket

Usman Khawaja pegged India back with a flying catch to dismiss Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia

Usman Khawaja jumps in the air to catch the ball (Pic/Twitter)

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the Adelaide Test. However it was a tame start for India as opener KL Rahul was dismissed in the second over of the day.

Murali Vijay departed shortly, and with the openers back in the hut, out came the best batsman in the world Virat Kohli.

All eyes were on Virat Kohli to resurrect India's innings, but Josh Hazlewood and Usman Khawaja had other plans, Pat Cummins was introduced into the attack in the 11th over of the innings, He bowled a delivery full and wide of off stump, Kohli could not resist the temptation to drive as he went after the ball.

However, he nicked the ball and it flew to Usman Khawaja at gully who flew towards his left, and even as the ball went past him he pouched an absolute stunner. It was a critical moment in the day as Virat Kohli was left stunned and India were on the mat on a surface which had minimal assistance for the bowlers.

Here are a few Twitter reactions to the catch:

There were plenty of highlights from Day 1 of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Adelaide - but even if you don't like cricket, you'll be impressed by Usman Khawaja's spectacular catch tonight at 6pm @9NewsQueensland It could be the catch of the summer. — Wally Lewis (@WallyLewis9) December 6, 2018

Usman Khawaja took a stunner to dismiss Virat Kohli!! pic.twitter.com/q2n3mRaruK — CricShots (@cric_shots) December 6, 2018

What a catch by Usman Khawaja! #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/CSY2NbmIDe — Aamir 2100cr SRK 395cr (@Cricmaniac_) December 6, 2018

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates