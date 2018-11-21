IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli promises to cut down on 'radical mistakes'

cricket

India have been battling the tag of poor travellers and the 1-4 Test series loss to England earlier this year only added to that reputation. The Tests against Australia will get underway on December 6 in Adelaide

Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli yesterday said his team made some "radical mistakes" during the disappointing tour of England and will look to ensure they are not repeated in the assignment against Australia.

India have been battling the tag of poor travellers and the 1-4 Test series loss to England earlier this year only added to that reputation. The Tests against Australia will get underway on December 6 in Adelaide.

Reflecting on the performance in England, Kohli said, "Our mistakes in England were very radical. The quality of cricket was very high but our mistakes were as radical and that's why we lost the games." The skipper, however, did not specify the exact nature of the "radical mistakes" that he was referring to. The only Test that India won in England was the one in Nottingham and Kohli said it was down to the fewer mistakes.

"So at times we have the ability to compete with the other team at par and in Test cricket whichever team makes lesser mistakes wins the game, that's the general rule," he added.

Kohli said that India would look to show themselves to be better at dealing with setbacks during the Australia series. "...we are focussing on cutting down our mistakes, and if a situation goes bad for us, then how to plug that situation as soon as possible and also come out of that situation as a team. It will boil down to how we think in each match and moments on this tour."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever