IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's 41st ODI century in vain as Australia stay alive in series with win

cricket

It was yet another superlative effort from the Indian skipper, who lacked adequate support from the other end as Australia kept the five-match series consequential going into the fourth game on Sunday.

Virat Kohli walks back after being dismissed for 123 against Australia in Ranchi yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Virat Kohli looked like a man on a mission wearing the camouflage army cap for the better part of his 41st ODI hundred but that wasn't enough to prevent India from losing the third ODI against Australia by 32 runs here yesterday.

Usman Khawaja's maiden hundred (104) and Aaron Finch's 93 saw Australia put up a more than decent 313 for five and India could manage only 281 in 48.2 overs, that too solely due to Kohli's 123 off 95 balls.

It was yet another superlative effort from the Indian skipper, who lacked adequate support from the other end as Australia kept the five-match series consequential going into the fourth game on Sunday.



Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates his maiden ODI century v India yesterday

Kohli scored his first 50 off 52 balls and the next 50 off just 33 balls which was sheer class as always. The acceleration was so sudden that it even took the Australian attack by surprise. The skipper launched a brutal assault on the Australian bowlers. From gorgeous looking cover drives to delectable on-drives and those deft touches everything was present in a bouquet. The true nature of the pitch helped him hit through the line as he smashed 16 fours and a six.

However Adam Zampa (3-70), by far the most impactful Aussie bowler, yorked the Indian skipper after having accounted for local boy Mahendra Singh Dhoni (26), who in all likelyhood, played his last international game in his hometown. He did get hit but he would any day take wickets of Kohli, Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav (26) in return. Kohli had three significant partnerships - 59 with Dhoni for the fourth wicket, 88 with Jadhav for the fifth wicket and 45 with Vijay Shankar for the sixth - but none good enough to take India across the line.

Shikhar Dhawan (1), Rohit Sharma (14) and Ambati Rayudu (2) were dismissed cheaply as India was left tottering at 27-3. Earlier, Indian pacers covered up commendably for a rare off-day endured by the spinners as visitors were restricted to 313-5 despite a 193-run opening stand between skipper Finch and Khawaja.

Also Read: Team India flaunts Army camouflage caps, donates match fee to National Defence Fund

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever