IND vs AUS: Was Ravi Shastri possessed by King Googlyan during the 1st Test?

King Googlyan reveals his role in Ravi Shastri's 'B**** in the mouth' comment after India won the 1st Test. Also, check out King Googlyan's prediction for the second Test between India and Australia at Perth

Ravi Shastri (Pic/ Ravi Shastri Instagram)

King Googlyan was strolling on one of those exotic Australian beaches, sipping a beer, with only his shorts, showing off his family pack, which he thinks look like six packs, eager to get noticed by one of the bikini-clad beauties on the beach.

After waiting and staring at prospects through his sunglasses for more than 2 hours in the hot sun, King Googlyan was ready to pay the bill and head home, before his lovely lemur skin got burnt by the hot sun. But just as he rose from his seat, he heard a loud whistle from behind, when he turns back to see a blonde Aussie girl smiling at him.

King Googlyan couldn't believe his luck, he quickly walked towards the girl and tried out his most cheesy pickup line, but the girl wearing black sunglasses had no reaction. So King Googlyan stepped up his game and gave out an even cheezier pick up line, that didn't work either.

But King Googlyan didn't lose heart, and kept dishing out pick up lines after pick-up lines. After about half an hour of trying out various ways of getting a reaction from the girl, she suddenly removed her sunglasses and winked at the King. Googlyan then winked back at her. This went back and forth thrice before she wore he sunglasses back again and walked away.

King Googlyan does not remember much after that and the next thing he knew was himself sitting in the dressing room of the Indian cricket team and watching the final stages of the first Test between India and Australia.



King Googlyan

P.S. - The girl had apparently given King Googlyan a curse which she transmitted by winking at the royal lemur. The curse makes the recipient wake up the next day inside the body of the personality that he adores. In this case, the recipient King Googlyan's person of interest was Ravi Shastri!

So finding himself in the body of Ravi Shastri on the final day of the India vs Australia Test, and witnessing India win by only 31 runs, King Googlyan (inside Ravi Shastri's body) could not control his excitement after the win and exclaimed to Sunil Gavaskar in the post-match show that 'His b**** were in his mouth' during the ending moments of the match. But finally, after the match was over, King Googlyan found the girl and reversed the curse and came out of Ravi Shastri's body.



Moving on to the Perth Test between India and Australia, this is what King Googlyan has predicted.

King Googlyan AUS vs IND, 2nd Test Prediction:

King Googlyan’s pre-game mood: Still reeling from the after-effects of being inside Ravi Shastri's body for a day.

Toss Prediction: Australia to win the toss and bowl first.

Match Stars: Bumrah with a 5-for.

Highlight Moment: Ravi Shastri sitting in the dressing room with a tape on the mouth.

Match Winner: Australia wins the match in three days, with a Josh Hazlewood master-class of fast bowling.

In case you didn't know: India’s tour of Australia features three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs. The series will be played from November 21, 2018, to January 18, 2019, across various cities in Australia.

What can be the predicted 11 for the Perth Test? Check out the video:

All Hail King Googlyan!

Disclaimer: All the content in the article is fictional and a figment of the author's imagination and bears no relation with actual events or people.

