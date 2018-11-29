IND vs AUS: Why pick Parthiv Patel at age 33, asks Farokh Engineer

cricket

Farokh Engineer (left) with Parsee Gymkhana president Mehli Golvala yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer expressed shock over the inclusion of Parthiv Patel in India's Test team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. "I am very happy for Parthiv, but what about younger guys? I was very impressed with Sanju Samson. Unfortunately, we produce batsman-'keepers these days, not wicketkeeper-batsmen. A wicketkeeper has to be a 'keeper first… primarily."

Engineer was speaking at a function to announce the second edition of the '1886 Trophy' — a match between Surrey and an all-Parsee team to be held on December 1 at the Parsee Gymkhana.

The match will be held to remember the first Indian team to leave India shores — an 1886 Parsee outfit that were hosted by Surrey County Cricket Club. UK-based Engineer's surprise over the selection of Parthiv, 33, notwithstanding, he would still pick the Gujarat stumper for the Test series over Rishabh Pant. Engineer, who scored 2,611 runs in 46 Tests, wanted to see selectors of substantial international experience. The current chairman, MSK Prasad has represented India in only six Tests.

