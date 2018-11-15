IND vs AUS: Will do better if we are mentally tough, feels Ravi Shastri

cricket

On the recent England tour, Kohli & Co displayed the right kind of desire to win instead drawing games

India head coach Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri is confident that his team will emerge victorious in the four-match Test series in Australia despite the 1-4 series loss in England earlier this year. "Playing for a win... 100 per cent," said Shastri when asked about the team's approach while competing against Australia Down Under. On the recent England tour, Kohli & Co displayed the right kind of desire to win instead drawing games.

"Nothing will change; it is just about seizing those moments, getting tough mentally when the going gets tough. We have learnt our lessons. If we are mentally tough, we will do better," Shastri added. Earlier, before India's South Africa tour (in 2017-18) where India lost the Test series 1-2, Shastri said the next 18 months were going to define this Indian team.

When asked whether he was satisfied with the team's progress, Shastri said: "I see a lot of progress across all formats, I say that in spite of the scoreline in England (1-4). When you look at the actual performances in conditions that were foreign to us, I am more than happy. If we learn from the mistakes we made in South Africa and England, it will stand us in good stead in Australia."

