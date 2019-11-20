IND vs BAN: 5 reasons you must watch the historic Day/ Night test

As hosts India and visitors Bangladesh gear up for the second and final Test match which is also the first-ever Day/Night Test match in India, we give you some important factors that should help you consider watching the epic encounter.

Sourav Ganguly’s first stint as BCCI President

Current BCCI President and former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly’s first stint as a BCCI President drove innovation in Indian cricket by introducing the Pink Ball Test Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pink is the new Red

Kolkata turns pink with the first-ever D/N Test Match. It paves the way for the nation to host many more pink ball matches making the pink ball – the new red ball.

Test Cricket – The marquee event in Cricket

In the 1800s, for the first-time cricket made its mark in sporting culture with the introduction of test cricket.

Eden Gardens – Creating History

Eden Gardens, the mecca of Indian cricket has witnessed a few historic records. Harbhajan Singh became the first Indian to take a hat-trick against Australia in 2001 and Rohit Sharma became the highest individual scorer in ODI cricket with his epic 264 runs against Sri Lanka. Now Eden Gardens will host India’s first-ever day and night Test.

Star Sports celebrates 'Pink Ball' with unlimited content

A week of cricket celebration on Star Sports will bring exclusive segments which showcase the making of the first pink ball test in India at the Eden Garden, with exclusive sneak peeks of players preparing for the historic day. Start Sports experts and talent create excitement around the Pink Ball match as India reaches this cricketing milestone.

