IND vs BAN Day/ Night Test: Sanjay Manjrekar accused of insulting Harsha Bhogle on air

Kolkata: Sanjay Manjrekar got trolled on Twitter again on Sunday when he didn't agree to fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle's view over the need for players to be asked about the visibility of the pink ball. On Day Three of the India v Bangladesh Test, Bhogle said on air: "When there is a post-mortem done of this, the visibility of the ball will be one of things to look at."

Manjrekar didn't seem to agree and remarked: "Don't think so. Don't think visibility is an issue." "You need to ask, for those who have played cricket, it's evident it can be seen well," Manjrekar went on, before Bhogle made his point: "The only reason you need to ask is, having played cricket should never be a limitation or a ceiling to learning. We would never have had T20 cricket otherwise".

Manjrekar, who played 37 Tests from 1987 to 1996, ended the disagreement by saying, "Point taken, don't agree." Manjrekar, it can be recalled, called Ravindra Jadeja a bits and pieces player during the last World Cup in England and attracted the ire of not just the India all-rounder but several cricket fans. Famous sports quiz master and writer Joy Bhattacharya tweeted: "This is boorish and absolutely unnecessary from @sanjaymanjrekar.

Pity. What does it cost to be civil to a fellow commentator who was asking a very valid question? "You need to ask." Really." Cricket writer Anand Vasu tweeted: "This is unnecessarily condescending and disappointing coming from someone such as @sanjaymanjrekar who I have respect and affection for. Of course playing the game at the highest level is great. But, as @bhogleharsha says, no harm at all in asking those involved in THIS game."

On Saturday, Sourav Ganguly, the president of the BCCI and the force behind the pink ball Test in Kolkata, was quoted as saying that sighting the ball was not an issue. Bhogle has been a regular commentator since 1991 while Manjrekar began his stint in 1998.

