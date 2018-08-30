Ind vs Eng: Are Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari ready for international cricket?

cricket

Indian selectors have made some changes for the last two Tests and picked Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw and Andhra Pradesh batsman Hanuma Vihari. Are these two batsmen ready for international cricket?

Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari (Twitter)

India's Test series vs England is turning out be a close series as visitors bounced back in style and won the third Test match at Trent Bridge. Indian team lost the first two matches and many people were expecting a whitewash, but Virat Kohli and his boys have proved their critics wrong and could win the series.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has already scored two centuries this series, which is impressive. If Indian team wins the series then they will become only the second side in Test cricket to come from 2-0 behind and win the series 3-2 (The only instance it has happened was in 1936-37).

Indian selectors also made some changes for the last two Tests and picked Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw and Andhra Pradesh batsman Hanuma Vihari. Are these two batsmen ready for international cricket?

Prithvi Shaw:

Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw like many young players has played for his school and made his name by scoring 546 off 330 balls during a school match. So far Prithvi Shaw has shown promise in becoming a quality player for the national team. He led India to U-19 World Cup title earlier this year in New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw already has scored consistently in Ranji Trophy, India 'A' team and looked quite compact.

Prithvi Shaw is only 18-years-old and by being in the same dressing room as Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara, Shaw will have an opportunity to absorb alot. Prithvi Shaw has already made his mark in junior cricket and first-class cricket and going by the records, Shaw should not be nervous if he gets a chance to play for India. Prithvi Shaw averages 56.72 in 14 first-class matches.

Prithvi Shaw in his young career has already been coached by Rahul Dravid and Ricky Ponting and has impressed them. Indian cricket is going through a transition and it can be the right time for Shaw to prove himself.

Hanuma Vihari:



Photo courtesy: Hanuma Vihari Twitter account

Many cricket fans might not be familiar with Hanuma Vihari and they could be forgiven because Hanuma Vihari doesn't feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) regularly. Hanuma Vihari to his credit has not lost his focus and has been scoring runs in the Ranji Trophy quite consistently for the past couple of years.

Hanuma Vihari's game is based on sound technique and although it might not be entirely entertaining to watch, it is impressive. Hanuma Vihari has shown good temperament under pressure and this quality in international cricket could determine his future.

Hanuma Vihari in first-class cricket has scored 5,142 runs in 63 matches at an average of 59.79, striking 15 hundreds. Indian team is looking for batsmen, who can play well overseas and Vihari might be an option that Virat Kohli could try. There are no guarantees in the game of cricket and you are only as good as your last game. Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari have made it to the Indian squad and now they have an opportunity to shine.

Also Read - Ind Vs Eng: Prithvi Shaw Stunned After Being Selected For Remaining Tests Vs England

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates