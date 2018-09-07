IND vs ENG: Beating India 4-1, a perfect send off for Alastair Cook, says Joe Root

cricket

Getting ready for an emotional week ahead, England skipper Joe Root says they want to conjure up a perfect send-off for Alastair Cook in the final Test, where a win will also send a strong statement to the world.

"It will be quite an emotional week for Cook and for a lot of the guys who have played a lot of cricket with him. He will be a massive loss to our dressing room. But I'm thrilled he's got an opportunity to enjoy this game. My full focus has been on making sure we win this game," Root said.

It's been an area we've not got right in the past and to beat the number one side in the world and make it 4-1 would send a really strong statement of where we are at as a team and where we are looking to go as a team. It would sum up a good summer of cricket for us in difficult conditions," he added.

The England captain said Cook does not want too much fuss about his retirement day but if ever there was a time for it, it's now. "We have not got anything planned per se but I'm sure spontaneously we will do something. I'm sure the ground and the occasion and everyone involved will also help him do that fine. I don't think it will be a distraction but a motivation for the group.

