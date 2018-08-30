Ind vs Eng: Farokh Engineer, Syed Kirmani hail wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant

cricket

Rishabh Pant has showed immense promise. His reflexes are very good. He took catches with the ball moving. It shows how good he is behind the wickets, Farokh Engineer said

India's former wicketkeeper-batsmen, Farokh Engineer and Syed Kirmani heaped praise on young stumper Rishabh Pant. The Delhi boy made his debut in the third Test against England at Nottingham where he left a distinct impression.

"Pant has showed immense promise. His reflexes are very good. He took catches with the ball moving. It shows how good he is behind the wickets," Engineer said yesterday after attending a condolence meeting in memory of former India skipper Ajit Wadekar organised by the BCCI.

In only the second ball Pant faced in Test cricket, he danced down the track to leg-spinner Adil Rashid and smashed it for a six. "I have got to ask him whether he hit that shot out of nervousness or confidence. If it was confidence, then hats off to him," Engineer said. Kirmani remarked: "The way he opened his account in Test cricket shows that he's a bindaas cricketer."

