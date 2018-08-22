Ind vs Eng: Felt pressure to score runs, admits Cheteshwar Pujara

cricket

"Playing county cricket did help me. I've learnt a lot. Although I didn't score too many runs in county cricket, I was playing on challenging pitches. I think I was always confident," said Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara admitted that he was under pressure to score runs and credited his county stints for providing him the confidence to bat in English conditions and overturn his poor form during the third Test here.

Pujara scored 72 runs and added 113 runs with skipper Virat Kohli as India piled on 352-7 decl. and set an imposing 521-run target for England to win the third Test. "Playing county cricket did help me. I've learnt a lot. Although I didn't score too many runs in county cricket, I was playing on challenging pitches. I think I was always confident," said Pujara.

Pujara overcame a poor run of form wherein he averaged 14.66 in the past nine innings, with his last half-century coming in Johannesburg on a green-top against South Africa. The batsman said he did feel pressure because of that poor form. "Yes (I did feel pressure). To be honest there is always some pressure especially when you have not scored too many runs. Even as a team as a batting unit, before this Test match, collectively we hadn't scored too many runs," he said.

