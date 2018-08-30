Ind vs Eng: In a first, India set to play same 11 in consecutive Tests

cricket

With R Ashwin fit, India set to field same 11 in consecutive Tests after 45 matches. The visitors are looking to become only the second team in the history of cricket to win a five-Test series after trailing 2-0

India's captain Virat Kohli (left) during a training session at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton yesterday on the eve of the fourth Test against England as Mohd Shami is amused about something. Pic: AP/PTI

India received a major boost ahead of the fourth Test starting here today with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin declared a certain starter by skipper Virat Kohli. Ashwin had suffered a groin injury during the third Test and there had been doubts over his participation after he had looked slightly ginger at training over the past two days.

But with Ashwin declared fit, India are set to play the same XI in consecutive Tests for the first time in 45 matches. The visitors are looking to become only the second team in the history of cricket to win a five-Test series after trailing 2-0, but for now, the focus is purely on drawing level.

"Seeing the way things are right now, we don't feel the need to change anything. We are not satisfied at all with one victory. If Nottingham was hard work, this is going to be even harder. We understand that and we will have to be better with what we did in Nottingham to be able to get results our way," Kohli told reporters yesterday.

While it has been smooth sailing in the Indian camp, it is England that have seemed to be unsettled. Ten days ago, questions were raised about the Indian openers, the over-dependence on Kohli, injury concerns and the composition of the playing XI. Now, the shoe is on the other foot, and it is England that are under the pump.

Keaton Jennings is touted as a walking wicket, Alastair Cook seems to be on thin ice, Joe Root needs runs to regain some confidence with the bat and Ben Stokes is unlikely to bowl a vast amount of overs due to a niggle in his knee. Chris Woakes has been ruled out due to a thigh injury with Sam Curran taking his spot.

The good news for England is that Jonny Bairstow will play purely as a batsman despite a tiny fracture on the middle finger of his left hand. He will also be elevated to No. 4, which means Ollie Pope loses his spot to Moeen Ali.

In the meantime, the pitch at the Ageas Bowl is supposed to be the quickest in the country in terms of pace and carry. "It will be slightly tacky in the first session but it will have nice carry and edges should fly waist high to the cordon," said a member of the ground staff. Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root was of the opinion that it will be quite good for batting.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates