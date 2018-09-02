Ind vs Eng: England beat India by 60 runs in fourth Test

cricket

The most India have made to win in the fourth innings of a Test in England is 174 at The Oval in 1971. That match also marked their first Test-match win on English soil

England's Joe Root, right, leads his players from the pitch after England defeated India on the fourth day of the 4th cricket test match between England and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. England and India are playing a 5 test series. Pic/AP/PTI

England beat India by 60 runs to win the fourth Test at Southampton on Sunday. Victory, achieved with more than a day to spare, saw England take an unassailable 3-1 lead in this five-match series. India, set 245 to win, were dismissed for 184 after tea on the fourth day. Recalled off-spinner Moeen Ali took four wickets for 71 runs for a match haul of nine for 134.

Virat Kohli, the India captain, passed 500 runs for the series while making 58 and put on 101 for the fourth wicket with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (51). But their exits either side of tea led to a collapse, with the match ending when Ravichandran Ashwin was lbw to Sam Curran. The fifth Test at The Oval in south London starts on Friday.

Brief scores England 1st Innings 246 (S Curran 78; J Bumrah 3-46) India 1st Innings 273 (C Pujara 132 no; M Ali 5-63, S Broad 3-63) England 2nd Innings 271 (J Buttler 69; M Shami 4-57) India 2nd Innings 184 (V Kohli 58, A Rahane 51; M Ali 4-71)