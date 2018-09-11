Ind vs Eng: KL Rahul scores hundred; England need five wickets to win

cricket

India still require 297 runs for an improbable win with five wickets in hand and two sessions play remaining

KL Rahul/Agency Photo

India were 167 for five in their second innings while chasing a mammoth 464-run target at lunch on the final day of the fifth cricket Test against England here on Tuesday. KL Rahul was batting on 108, while giving him company was Rishabh Pant on unbeaten 12 at the break.

India still require 297 runs for an improbable win with five wickets in hand and two sessions play remaining.

Brief Scores: England: 332 and 423 for 8 decl in 112.3 overs India 1st innings: 292 and 167 for 7 in 45 overs (KL Rahul 108 not out; James Anderson 2/33).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever