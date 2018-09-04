Ind vs Eng: My best series as captain, says Joe Root

cricket

We've got some guys who are very willing to buy into that, and are very realistic and understanding of where we currently are and where we could really get to, said Joe Root after taking an unassailable 3-1 lead after the win in the 4th Test

Joe Root rates England's series victory over World No.1 opponents India as his best campaign so far as Test captain. Root, who began his tenure with home wins over South Africa and West Indies before a miserable Ashes winter, identifies a new springboard for success in England's battle for supremacy against India.

The Yorkshire man described his team as a captain's "delight" after they defended 245 on Day Four of the fourth Test to prevail by 60 runs. Asked if it was his best series as captain, Root said: "Yes, I think it probably has been. I feel like I've had quite a big input into what's been going on, felt very (much) in control of things — and I've got a real clear vision of how I see us improving long term. "We've got some guys who are very willing to buy into that, and are very realistic and understanding of where we currently are and where we could really get to."

