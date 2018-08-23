Ind vs Eng: Ravi Shastri claims, Team India plays with a very positive mindset

cricket

Though India trail 1-2 in the Test series, Virat Kohli's men dished out a clinical performance in the third Test and are still on track to achieve their ultimate goal of becoming the best travelling team in the world

Ravi Shastri

In the end it took India just 17 balls on the fifth morning to pick up the last wicket and record an emphatic 203-run victory. Though India trail 1-2 in the Test series, Virat Kohli's men dished out a clinical performance in the third Test and are still on track to achieve their ultimate goal of becoming the best travelling team in the world.

Ravi Shastri, the head coach and a great motivator of the team, revealed that after the second Test match he told the players to relax and even asked them not to think too much about their technique. "Very little practice, mental rest," is what Shastri told the players on their arrival in Nottingham.

"The bottom line with this team, like I said before the start of the Test match, is there's not a negative bone in their body because they believe they can win anywhere in the world. The endeavour of this team is to be the best travelling team in the world. And I believe they're almost there," he said yesterday. One of the prime reasons Shastri believes his team is capable of winning on any type of surface on foreign soil is the Indian bowling line-up.

Asked if this bowling unit was the best India has produced, Shastri said: " Easily! By a mile. No team comes even close." Shastri was all praise for fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to the third Test after breaking his thumb in the first T20 against Ireland over a month ago.

"Now you know why we missed him [Bumrah]. He is different, he is like when [Lasith] Malinga came on the scene or a Mitchell Johnson with a side arm quick left armer. He has that element of surprise. People think he is an ODI bowler, but we picked him for South Africa and surprised a lot of people by playing him. He is a quick learner. With those long spells, he surprised us as well. It is commendable to bowl almost 30 overs in one innings, especially for someone who has not played for a month and a half." India will now head to Southampton for the fourth Test match having gained confidence and momentum. But Shastri was quick to warn them about not looking too far ahead.

