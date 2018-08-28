Ind vs Eng: Refreshed India looking good

cricket

There is no doubt India have gained confidence and strongly believe they can draw level at Southampton

India head coach Ravi Shastri with India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in Southampton yesterday. Pic courtesy/BCCI Twitter

The port at Southampton has a rich cricketing history. It was here in the days of sea travel that visiting cricket teams would embark on English soil. Near the docks, at the Indian team hotel, it's like the tour is just starting for the visitors. The players looked relaxed as they boarded the team bus for their first hit at the Ages Bowl stadium on the outskirts of Southampton.

There is already a significant change in the players' techniques in the nets. Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya, who had spent the initial part of the tour batting a foot outside the crease, trying to tackle the swing and the seam, are now deep in the crease and letting the ball come to them.

All the adjustments have come with the time that has been spent in the British Isles. It might have taken a while, but India can smell blood and the break has refreshed them. The fast bowlers seemed to be putting the ball on a dime and bowling coach B Arun could be heard telling the seamers, "Perfect, now try it from the line of the stumps," referring to outswingers.

The only player that was still in second gear was Ravichandran Ashwin. The off-spinner had hurt his groin during the third Test at Nottingham and it appears the team management is being careful with his training methods ahead of Thursday's fourth Test.

Ashwin didn't field or bowl in the nets, but at the conclusion of the session, he did spend close to 20 minutes receiving throwdowns from batting coach Sanjay Bangar. He seemed to be moving freely while batting. The ace spinner is expected to be fit for the Test. Youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari looked to have settled in perfectly. There were plenty of laughter and chatter. There is no doubt India have gained confidence and strongly believe they can draw level at Southampton.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates