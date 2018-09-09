Ind vs Eng: Want to play all three formats, insists Ravindra Jadeja

cricket

Ravindra Jadeja took four for 79 in the first innings of the fifth Test, which happens to be his first of the series

India's Ravindra Jadeja (right) celebrates an England wicket with Virat Kohli on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja remains determined to represent India in all three formats as he feels playing only Tests is not enough to keep him in good shape for international cricket.

Jadeja took four for 79 in the first innings of the fifth Test, which happens to be his first of the series. "For me the biggest thing is that I am playing for India and maybe some day if I do well, I will be back playing all three formats of the game soon enough. But my aim is to convert any opportunity I get into performance," he said after stumps on Day One.

"It is tough when you are playing just one format because there are too many gaps between matches and the experience [rhythm] you need to play at international level is less. So you have to keep motivating yourself - whenever I get a chance, like in this game, whatever ability I have, I have to give my best on the field."

He outlined playing the holding role as lone spinner, whilst also admitted his aim to fulfil the all-rounder spot for India. "Whenever I get an opportunity to play for India, I will give my best in both aspects - batting and bowling. "I want to become a trusted member of the team and I can fulfil the all-rounder slot well because I have done it before in the past. It isn't anything new to me. It is a matter of time."

