IND vs NZ: Dinesh Karthik trolled for refusing to take a single

Dinesh Karthik during the match

India's Dinesh Karthik was horribly trolled on social media yesterday after he refused to take a single in the last over. With India needing 16 runs off the final over, Karthik (33 not out off 16) took a double off the first ball, following which the umpire did not give what seemed to be a clear wide.

Then, Karthik stunned the crowd and Krunal by refusing to take a single off the third ball. Krunal (26 not out off 30) had reached the striker's end after Karthik got one away straight, but the latter did not run and sent his partner back. Karthik could only manage a single off the next ball. Krunal then took a single after which Karthik hit a six off the last ball but India fell four short of NZ's 212/4.

Karthik and Krunal did exceedingly well to take the game into the final over but their unbeaten 63-run stand off 28 balls was not enough and online fans picked on Karthik.

"Mr. Dinesh Karthik you are not MS DHONI to deny a single and then finish with sixes. You might have done it once but you can't do it every time like MS does," wrote one online follower on Twitter.

"What was DK's point in refusing the single? It's not like he was batting with a tailender who couldn't have hit a 6. Krunal had just as much chance of clearing the boundary as DK. This "misjudgement" might perhaps cost him a potential World Cup spot," added another.

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

Dinesh Karthik's decision to not run is inexcusable and inexplicable. #indvsnz — Kosturi (@Kosturi23) February 10, 2019

Mr. Dinesh Karthik you are not MS DHONI to deny a single and then finish with sixes. You might have done it once but you can't do it every time like MS does... #INDvsNZt20 — Bastele Jhakday (@bastelej) February 10, 2019

#MSDhoni came in & wasted 4 balls.#RohitSharma played so slow but Media & few ppl are makin #DineshKarthik a scapegoat in this loss instead if appreciatin him. infact he made the match too close to win else we cud hv lost with 20-30 runs instead of 4 runs.#NZvIND @BCCI #TeamIndia — Sameer™ (@isameer_singh) February 11, 2019

DK is selfless Hero. Wish he becomes India's PM some day or atleast TN's CM. He is selfless & loves his country. True team player. In spite of loss support for him has soared since yesterday due to his attitude. This guy is TN's real hero & not that selfish Dhoti. — NaiveWisdom (@karthikjibes) February 11, 2019

Some Twitteratis support Dinesh Karthik while some think he was selfish in the last over, but all said and done, Dinesh Karthik's quickfire 33 took kept India in the hunt in the final stages of the match.

