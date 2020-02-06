IND vs NZ: India docked 80 per cent match fee for third successive slow over rate

Hamilton: The Indian cricket team was on Wednesday fined for maintaining slow over for the third successive time after Virat Kohli's side was found four overs short of the target during the opening One Day International against New Zealand here. India lost the match by four wickets, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees fined Indian cricketers 80 per cent of their match fee after the visitors were ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. "Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," an ICC release said.

On-field umpires Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Chris Brown leveled the charges. Earlier, the Indian team was docked 40 per cent and 20 per cent of its match fee for slow over-rate in the fourth and fifth T20 International against New Zealand on February 1 and February 3 respectively.

