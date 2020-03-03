IND Vs NZ: India's batting image shattered amidst hammering

Ajinkya Rahane is clean bowled on Day Two of the second Test v New Zealand on Sunday. Pic/AFP

The Indian batting has a reputation of being the best in the world. But after two humiliating defeats against a team ranked fourth before the series, one has to ask if such a lofty status is a myth?

In three out of four innings, the much-glorified Indian batting unit failed to summon a total of 200. Regardless of the conditions and the result of the toss, any Test line-up should be capable of posting a score above 250.

Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw are new to Test cricket. Agarwal ended up as the leading run-scorer with 102 runs, and that total itself highlights the deficiencies in the batting. Shaw is still raw and perhaps the only positive element was the youngster's half century in the first innings here. But what about the much-hyped middle order—the backbone of the Indian batting? All three—Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane—had a woeful series.

At the post-match press conference, Kohli was asked about how he handles batting failures, to which he stated: "I would much rather be in the middle and try to correct those things rather than having too much time in between and waiting for a game to arrive so that you can figure out whether you have corrected it or not"

If Kohli believes in overcoming flaws in a match scenario then why didn't he play the warm-up match? Instead, he preferred to bat in the nets on all three days?

Pujara tried two different approaches during the Test series. In the first innings at Christchurch, he tried to play with more intent and eventually perished attempting a pull shot. In the second innings in both the Tests, he went into his shell initially, before eventually getting castled by Trent Boult. Kohli and Ravi Shastri need to either accept Pujara's methods or think of an alternative strategy.

Rahane is the link between the top-order and less experienced lower-order. Rahane is supposed to be the dependable man that keeps the batting afloat by ensuring there are no dramatic batting collapses. In New Zealand, he looked good in a couple of innings, but continues to struggle to shift gears according to the situation. He is the vice-captain, but in a series where India needed a fighting half-century, he failed to deliver.

Collectively, the batting was abysmal throughout the Test series. Perhaps it is time to realise that his batting unit isn't as great as it is being portrayed.

