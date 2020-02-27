IND vs NZ: Is Virat Kohli worried about Prithvi Shaw's form? Guess not

India skipper Virat Kohli feels young Prithvi Shaw, who didn't have a great outing in the first Test against New Zealand, is a "very destructive" player and all that he needs to do is have a clear frame of mind to come good. In the Test series opener at the Basin Reserve, Shaw was found wanting against Tim Southee and Trent Boult in both the innings, thus drawing criticism over his technique.

"I don't think at this stage, we need to sit down and discuss what's going wrong because I don't see anything wrong. It's the execution of things which was not there," Kohli said while talking to reporters on Wednesday. "It is just a matter of understanding the pace of the wicket and conditions as soon as possible. Again, when he [Shaw] is in a clear frame of mind, he is very, very destructive. Once he feels that he can do it, I think it will be a different ball game. The mindset can shift very quickly," he added.

Shaw has only played three matches for India till now in which he has scored 267 runs, including a hundred and a half-century. The Indian skipper further said that Shaw, like every other batsman, wants to perform and for that he needs the confidence of the team as well as time, which the team management is willing to provide.

