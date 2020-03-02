IND vs NZ: Jonty Rhodes bonkers over Ravindra Jadeja's near impossible catch

Ravindra Jadeja's stunning catch to send back New Zealand's Neil Wagner at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday was also watched by South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes, on television.

"It was a fantastic catch," said Rhodes from Pakistan where he did television commentary for the Pakistan Super League. "It reminded me of Ben Stokes's catch [to dismiss SA's Akile Phehlukwayo during the 2019 World Cup at The Oval in London]."

Stokes's effort prompted pundits to rate the brilliant, one-handed catch as one of the greatest of all time. "Jadeja being a good fielder had great timing and athleticism. It's more important to have good feet than good hands! Plus, he went for the ball. Often, players are not prepared to go for the ball as they don't want to drop it; or they don't think they can reach it. My mantra is, if you don't go, you will never know," Rhodes concluded.

