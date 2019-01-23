IND vs NZ: Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian to reach 100 ODI wickets

cricket

Mohammed Shami. Pic/ AFP

Pacer Mohammed Shami Wednesday became the fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in One-day Internationals, reaching the mark in the opening match against New Zealand here. This was his 56th game in the 50-over format.

"I made a comeback after a long time and spent a good time at our rehab centre which is world class. The management and support staff have been really cooperative, as has been my captain (Virat Kohli) who has always encouraged me," Shami said after a haul of 3/19 in six overs that fetched him the man of the match award.

Shami's wicket number 100 was New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who played onto his stumps a delivery that moved in after pitching on a good length.

With his brilliant opening burst at McLean Park, the 28-year-old Shami continued his good showing in the limited overs format, having impressed in Australia prior to this five-match ODI series.

Before Shami, Irfan Pathan reached the 100-wicket mark in 59 ODIs, while Zaheer Khan (65 matches), Ajit Agarkar (67) and Javagal Srinath (68) are the other Indian bowlers to complete a century of wickets in the quickest time.

"Till now, whatever we have achieved has been a team effort. We enjoy each other's success and are able to execute our plans. If we have a plan A that doesn't work, there's always a Plan B. As a bowling unit, we decide things together," he said.

"Injuries changed my outlook. Pitches were similar to Australia but the grounds there were bigger and climate was warmer, here the venues are smaller with pleasant temperatures. Important to adapt and we're enjoying it," he added.

Shami has endured an injury-marred career and had even failed the 'Yo-Yo' fitness test last year.

