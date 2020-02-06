IND vs NZ: Scoring century for my country was special, says Shreyas Iyer

New Delhi: A day after registering his maiden ODI century, India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Thursday said that he always dreamt about scoring a ton for his country and the moment is truly special for him. Coming into the first ODI against New Zealand, Iyer had scored six half-centuries in the format.

"Not the way we wanted the match to go, but scoring a century for my country was a special moment. One that I've been dreaming about since I first held a bat. Thank you to the management for the opportunity and their continued faith in me. Onwards and upwards now #TeamIndia," Iyer tweeted.

The 25-year-old played a knock of 103 runs to enable India to post a score of 347/4 in the allotted fifty overs. He found support in wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul and the duo put on 136 runs for the fourth wicket.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 88. However, the Men in Blue had to face disappointment as the Kiwis chased down the total with 11 balls to spare. Ross Taylor registered his 21st ODI ton to guide New Zealand to a four-wicket win. The experienced campaigner found support in Tom Latham (69) and Henry Nicholls (78). India and New Zealand will next take on each other in the second ODI on Saturday, February 8.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever