IND vs NZ: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma injuries spell trouble for Virat Kohli

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team on Tuesday grappled with a couple of major injury concerns ahead of their away assignment against New Zealand with opener Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the T20 series and senior pacer Ishant Sharma certain to miss the Tests.

Dhawan was ousted from the five-match T20 series starting on Friday, due to a shoulder injury he suffered while fielding in the third ODI against Australia in Bangalore.

Ishant, on the other hand, was declared unfit for the Tests starting February 21 owing to an ankle tear sustained during a Ranji Trophy game on Monday.



Ishant Sharma

"Yes, he [Dhawan] has been ruled out of the T20 series. A replacement will be announced soon" a BCCI official told PTI.

"Ishant's MRI report shows a Grade 3 ankle tear and it is serious. He has been advised six weeks of rest and rehabilitation. It is indeed a big blow. Six weeks is the maximum but a minimum three weeks is must," said Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) general secretary Vinod Tihara on Ishant's fitness status.

India will play five T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Tests during the tour starting with the shortest format on January 24.

Dhawan's injury troubles have carried into the new year and he did not come out to open during the successful run chase against Australia on Sunday. The southpaw was taken for an x-ray after he hurt his left shoulder during fielding at the Chinnaswamy Stadim on Sunday.

KL Rahul came out to bat in his place alongside Rohit Sharma. Dhawan was seen wearing a sling on his left hand.

Dhawan did not take the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting. Dhawan missed the entire limited overs series against West Indies last month.

He also had to pull out of the 2019 World Cup due to a fractured thumb, an injury he suffered against Australia. In the same game, he had scored a match-winning hundred.

Ishant, playing for Delhi, had twisted his ankle on his follow through while bowling against Vidarbha on Monday. The statement on his fitness came from the Delhi and

Districts Cricket Association but the Indian cricket board is yet to issue any update on his injury.

"It's a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in BCCI as we will again do his MRI to ascertain degree of tear and decide on his rehabilitation," a BCCI source said.

Fellow Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini is likely to replace the 96-Test veteran in the squad.

Ishant was in the middle of his second Ranji Trophy this season, having played the opening home game against Hyderabad last month. He is an integral part of arguably India's best ever pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

15

No. of wickets Ishant Sharma took in the last Test series in NZ in 2014. He ended up as the highest wicket-taker of the series

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever