IND vs NZ: Umpire pulls up Virat Kohli for dodgy tactics

Team India's desperation to win the second Test match here on Monday and level the series may have probably forced them to use dodgy tactics. Setting a target of 132 runs on Day Three, India needed early wickets to keep their hopes alive of winning the Test, which eventually NZ won comprehensively by seven wickets. According to reports, an Indian fielder tried to confuse openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell at the Hagley Oval.

The incident happened in the fourth over of the final NZ innings when an Indian fielder was heard by umpire Richard Kettleborough shouting "two" even as the Kiwi openers looked to take a quick single. The umpire then had a word with skipper Virat Kohli, who tried to justify his player's actions. He reportedly suggested that he was alerting the fielder at fine leg of the possibility of a second run. "No shouting two," umpire Kettleborough told Kohli.

"You shouted two there. No you're not, you shouted here, enough please." Meanwhile, Kohli also lost his cool in the post-match press conference after a reporter asked the Indian skipper about his send-off to NZ skipper Kane Williamson on Sunday and his on-field behaviour. "You need to find out exactly what happened and then come back with a better question. You can't come here with half-questions and half-details of what happened. And also, if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever