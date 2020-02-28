IND Vs NZ: Virat Kohli corrects his drive

During India's practice session, head coach Ravi Shastri was heard telling each batsman, 'ruk ke khelna' [wait for it and then play]. Virat Kohli had alluded after the first Test that it was the lack of pace off the pitch that caused concern for his batsmen.

The surface at the Hagley Oval here for the second Test that begins on Saturday is expected to be similar to the Basin Reserve, meaning the Indian top-order will have to master the art of letting the ball come to them.

Virat Kohli was intense in the nets on Thursday, spending plenty of time correcting his drives against the fast bowlers. The Indian captain has not been at his best during the tour of New Zealand, having registered just one half-century in his nine outings across all formats.



During the practice session in Wellington and here, Kohli faced the Indian pace battery with admiration, but there was a sense of adventure against the net bowlers, as he pushed hard at good deliveries. Kohli has always been a great motivator and has excelled in situations that demanded a fine balance of respect and intent.

The fact that India trail in the series (India lost the Wellington Test by 10 wickets) is bound to provoke him and perhaps that is exactly why he needs to rediscover his form.

India need Kohli or one of the top order batsman to conjure up a big score. According to NZ batting coach, Peter Fulton, the pitch will aid seamers for the first couple of days and the toss could prove vital again. While the pitch at the Basin Reserve didn't do a lot laterally, Fulton expects the pitch here to do more laterally, especially with the new ball.

Mayank Agarwal has looked in good touch at the top, but the question is who will partner him. Prithvi Shaw missed the practice session on Thursday and it was informed that Shaw has been struggling with a foot problem. Shaw was present at the ground and looked to be walking fine, but didn't participate in any warm-up drills or the practice session.

While India wait on the fitness of Shaw, the Kiwis are expected to recall Neil Wagner into the playing XI. Such is the nature of the pitch that the Black Caps are expected to axe the spinner and play an all-pace attack.

