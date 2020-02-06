IND vs NZ: Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman laud Ross Taylor's performance in first ODI

New Delhi: Former cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman on Wednesday praised Ross Taylor's match-winning performance against India in the first ODI. Taylor smashed an unbeaten knock of 109 and guided BlackCaps to a four-wicket victory. The right-handed batsman also registered his 21st century in the game. With this win, BlackCaps lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and heaped praise on Taylor. He wrote: "Ross kaun hai maaloom hai Kya ? Ross is the boss. Ross is the one, who in a few weeks will become the first-ever player to play 100 Tests, 100 ODI's, 100 T20's What an Incredible innings from such a wonderful player. Congrats @BLACKCAPS on chasing down 348 with ease #NZvIND."

"Congratulations to the @BLACKCAPS on an exceptional run chase, their highest ever. @RossLTaylor was simply too good for the Indian bowlers today and Tom Latham supported him brilliantly. For India, Shreyas Iyer and Rahul's partnership was a delight to watch. #NZvIND, " Laxam wrote on the microblogging website.

Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan also lauded Ross Taylor 's knock of 109 runs. While former cricketer Mohammad Kaif said in a tweet: "Mighty impressed with NZ today. Chasing 347 without Williamson is quite a feat. But then that's what we've come to expect from a side that always punches above their weight, without having a host of superstars in their line-up. Still back India to make it 2-1 though #NZvIND." Both teams will meet take on each other in second ODI at Auckland on Feb 8.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever